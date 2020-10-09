Qamdo holds gala to celebrate 70th anniversary of liberation

Dancers perform during a gala in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Qamdo, in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 9, 2020 shows a gala in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Qamdo, in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


 

