People enjoy chrysanthemums displayed at exhibition in Shijiazhuang

People enjoy chrysanthemums displayed at an exhibition in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 9, 2020. An exhibition displaying chrysanthemums was held in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang. Over 30 different varieties and near 100 designs of chrysanthemums were displayed. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

