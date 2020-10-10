Hainan posts surging duty-free sales during National Day holiday

Customers select products at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2020. China's resort island province of Hainan raked in 1.04 billion yuan (about 155 million U.S. dollars) in duty-free sales during the National Day holiday, an increase of 148.7 percent year on year, according to customs authorities.Photo:Xinhua
