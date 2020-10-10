Jordan imposes 48-hour curfew amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/10 16:34:47

Empty streets are pictured during a curfew in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 9, 2020. Jordan imposed a 48-hour curfew across the country as of Thursday midnight amid a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)


 

Jordanian security members wearing face masks stand guard at a checkpoint during a curfew in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 9, 2020. Jordan imposed a 48-hour curfew across the country as of Thursday midnight amid a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)


 

Empty streets are pictured during a curfew in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 9, 2020. Jordan imposed a 48-hour curfew across the country as of Thursday midnight amid a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)


 

