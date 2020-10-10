China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge down

A citizen selects vegetables at a supermarket in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down Saturday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 121.32, down 0.13 points from that on Friday.By 2 p.m. Saturday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, went down 1.3 percent to 43.96 yuan (about 6.48 U.S. dollars) per kg, and that of eggs dipped 1 percent to 8.06 yuan per kg.The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables dropped 1.1 percent while that of six different types of fruits went up 0.7 percent.The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.