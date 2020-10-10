Beekeepers get busy for honey picking season in New Zealand as spring nears

A beekeeper examines a beehive in suburbs of Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 9, 2020. As the spring is approaching to the Southern Hemisphere, beekeepers are getting busy for the new honey picking season in New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

This undated photo shows a bee on the manuka blossoms in suburbs of Auckland, New Zealand. Manuka floral honey is a well-known honey product of New Zealand. As the spring is approaching to the Southern Hemisphere, beekeepers are getting busy for the new honey picking season in New Zealand. (Photo by Chen Zhaowei/Xinhua)

A beekeeper examines a honeycomb in suburbs of Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 9, 2020. As the spring is approaching to the Southern Hemisphere, beekeepers are getting busy for the new honey picking season in New Zealand. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)