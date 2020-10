In pics: motorbike miniatures made from recycled parts in Indonesia

A worker paints parts of motorbike miniature at his workshop in Serua village, South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2020. Motorbike miniatures made from recycled parts are sold here to costumers as gifts or decorations. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A worker installs parts of motorbike miniature at his workshop in Serua village, South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2020. Motorbike miniatures made from recycled parts are sold here to costumers as gifts or decorations. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A worker prepares a part of motorbike miniature at his workshop in Serua village, South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2020. Motorbike miniatures made from recycled parts are sold here to costumers as gifts or decorations. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A worker checks parts of motorbike miniature at his workshop in Serua village, South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2020. Motorbike miniatures made from recycled parts are sold here to costumers as gifts or decorations. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)