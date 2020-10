Giant pandas from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding make their debut in Hunan

Giant panda "Damei" eats at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 10, 2020. Giant pandas "Damei" and "Qingqing" from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province made their debut here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Giant panda "Damei" eats at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 10, 2020. Giant pandas "Damei" and "Qingqing" from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province made their debut here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Giant panda "Damei" eats at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 10, 2020. Giant pandas "Damei" and "Qingqing" from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province made their debut here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Giant panda "Qingqing" frolics at the Changsha Ecological Zoo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 10, 2020. Giant pandas "Damei" and "Qingqing" from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province made their debut here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)