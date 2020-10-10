Farmers in Hebei busy with autumn farm work

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows a farm machinery working in fields at Yonghe Village in Wuan City, north China's Hebei Province. Farmers in central and southern Hebei are now busy with autumn farm work of harvest and cultivation. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A farmer airs harvested millet at Yonghe Village in Wuan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2020. Farmers in central and southern Hebei are now busy with autumn farm work of harvest and cultivation. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)