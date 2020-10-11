View of giant karst sinkhole in Hubei

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/11 7:56:54

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows vegetation in a Tiankeng, or giant karst sinkhole, at Luoquanyan Village in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows vegetation in a Tiankeng, or giant karst sinkhole, at Luoquanyan Village in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows palm trees in a Tiankeng, or giant karst sinkhole, at Luoquanyan Village in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows palm trees in a Tiankeng, or giant karst sinkhole, at Luoquanyan Village in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus