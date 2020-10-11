Scenery of Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows the scenery of a forest in Arxan City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The area of desertified and sandified lands in Inner Mongolia has been decreasing for 15 consecutive years. By far, grassland vegetation and forest coverage rates in the region have reached 44 percent and 22.1 percent respectively. (Xinhua/Jia Lijun)

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows the scenery of a pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Two horses graze on a pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020.

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows a highway passing through a forest in Hulunbuir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows the scenery of a pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A shepherd herds sheep on a pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020.

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2020 shows the scenery of a forest in Arxan City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.