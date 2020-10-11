DPRK marks anniversary with parade

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows an avenue decorated with national flags in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). (Xinhua/Jiang Yaping)

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) staged a military parade here on Saturday to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.According to the report, Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the WPK, attended the event held at the Kim Il-sung Square and delivered a speech.Noting that the people of the DPRK have always supported the Party over the past 75 years, Kim, also Chairman of the State Affairs Commission and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the DPRK, said "it is our Party's and my first and foremost mission and steadfast will to firmly defend our people, hold them in greater respect and make them lead a happy life envying nothing."During the speech, he vowed to strengthen self-defense war deterrence to contain and control all the dangerous attempts and intimidatory acts by the hostile forces, "including their sustained and aggravating nuclear threat."He also said that WPK will administer and expand the "advantageous policies and measures," which are aimed at improving the people's wellbeing and providing more benefits for them, and bring "as earlier as possible the ideal society of prosperity that our people are dreaming of.""The Eighth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea will advance plans and detailed targets for doing it, and our Party's struggle for providing the people with happiness will develop onto a new stage," according to the KCNA.During the parade, military parade of troops were shown in the square in the city center with newly developed strategic weapons and other military weapons.Xinhua