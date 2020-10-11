University in Ningxia investigates out-of-date course on women’s virtue following public concern

A screenshot of the statement from North Minzu University on Sina Weibo

A university in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region launched on Friday an investigation into a course on traditional Chinese culture after its content about women's virtue drew widespread public concern.A web user revealed on the internet that a lecturer from the North Minzu University had been preaching women's virtues to her students for three lectures in a row in the traditional Chinese culture course, a general education course that every student of the university can take, Sichuan Province's Chengdu-based new media Red Star News reported.The teaching content displayed through the courseware that was leaked on the internet showed that concepts such as men are superior to women, men and women are different and how women should behave were being taught during the course.Some web users believed that the ideas about women conveyed through the lectures were out-of-date and extreme, and were inappropriate to teach on campus, while others said that it was impossible to know the whole story just from a few screenshots, and it was acceptable if the teacher was merely comparing the old society's restrictions on women with those of the modern society.A web user who claimed to be a student at the university told Red Star News that she chose this course in 2018 and dropped out halfway through as she could not accept the concepts being taught."She once said that men should attach great importance to choosing wives, since the quality of a wife is related to the quality of future offspring, which I could not understand. After all, there are so many factors that determine a person and it is too extreme and one-sided to connect all the factors to the wife," the student said.However, another student who just graduated from the university and who had taken the course said that the screenshots circulated on the internet represented just part of the picture. "The teacher did teach the content during the lecture but she did not force students to do what she taught," the student said.The lecturer, named Ren Zhaoqing and an associate professor of the university's management college, gives lectures on subjects including accounting and financial management. According to the official website of the university, Ren has also published academic theses on traditional Chinese culture. She could not be reached for comment on the incident.After the incident sparked concern on the internet, the university released a statement on Friday night saying that it had initiated an investigation into the incident and will deal with the matter strictly in accordance with related regulations.The university has consulted each student who attended the lectures and is actively making corrections to the course content, according to Red Star News.