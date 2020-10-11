Serbian army holds live-fire drill

Serbian armored vehicles perform a task during a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020. The Serbian army held a large live-fire tactical exercise on Saturday with a focus on close air support. The exercise demonstrated a joint action of about 2,800 members of the Air Force, the Army, the 72nd Special Operations Brigade, and the 63rd Parachute Brigade, more than 150 combat and non-combat vehicles and combat systems, as well as about 40 aircraft. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Serbian armored vehicles perform a task during a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020.
Serbian soldiers participate in a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020.
Serbian armored vehicles line up during a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020.