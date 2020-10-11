Serbian army holds live-fire drill

Serbian armored vehicles perform a task during a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020. The Serbian army held a large live-fire tactical exercise on Saturday with a focus on close air support. The exercise demonstrated a joint action of about 2,800 members of the Air Force, the Army, the 72nd Special Operations Brigade, and the 63rd Parachute Brigade, more than 150 combat and non-combat vehicles and combat systems, as well as about 40 aircraft. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

The Serbian army held a large live-fire tactical exercise on Saturday at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia, with a focus on close air support.The exercise "Joint Action 2020", which was held at the temporary exercise area "Pester", was observed by Serbian President and Supreme Commander Aleksandar Vucic, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilovic.

Serbian armored vehicles perform a task during a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020. The Serbian army held a large live-fire tactical exercise on Saturday with a focus on close air support. The exercise demonstrated a joint action of about 2,800 members of the Air Force, the Army, the 72nd Special Operations Brigade, and the 63rd Parachute Brigade, more than 150 combat and non-combat vehicles and combat systems, as well as about 40 aircraft. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

According to the defense ministry, the exercise demonstrated a joint action of about 2,800 members of the Air Force, the Army, the 72nd Special Operations Brigade, and the 63rd Parachute Brigade, more than 150 combat and non-combat vehicles and combat systems, as well as about 40 aircraft.During the drill, Seria showed a large number of modernized assets and assets developed by the defense industry, which engaged jointly for the first time in such an exercise.

Serbian soldiers participate in a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020. The Serbian army held a large live-fire tactical exercise on Saturday with a focus on close air support. The exercise demonstrated a joint action of about 2,800 members of the Air Force, the Army, the 72nd Special Operations Brigade, and the 63rd Parachute Brigade, more than 150 combat and non-combat vehicles and combat systems, as well as about 40 aircraft. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Vucic said after the exercise that the Serbian army is capable and well-equipped for the task of defending the country in case of any aggression."The Republic of Serbia and all its citizens are proud of their army. A lot of gear and weapons were shown here... They showed exceptional readiness, dexterity, and training... This is an army that is ready and trained to protect its country," he said, according to a press release of the president's office.

Serbian armored vehicles line up during a military exercise at the Pester plateau in southwestern Serbia on Oct. 10, 2020. The Serbian army held a large live-fire tactical exercise on Saturday with a focus on close air support. The exercise demonstrated a joint action of about 2,800 members of the Air Force, the Army, the 72nd Special Operations Brigade, and the 63rd Parachute Brigade, more than 150 combat and non-combat vehicles and combat systems, as well as about 40 aircraft. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)