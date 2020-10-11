China unveils plan to pilot reforms in Shenzhen on building socialist demonstration area

Photo: Xinhua

China has issued a plan on implementing pilot reforms in Shenzhen to build the city into a demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the next five years.Supporting Shenzhen to pilot the comprehensive authorized reform measures is another significant step to advance the city's opening-up in the new era and a key move in building a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said the document jointly issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.