China unveils plan to pilot reforms in Shenzhen on building socialist demonstration area

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/11 19:00:08 Last Updated: 2020/10/11 19:33:21

Photo: Xinhua


 
China has issued a plan on implementing pilot reforms in Shenzhen to build the city into a demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the next five years.

Supporting Shenzhen to pilot the comprehensive authorized reform measures is another significant step to advance the city's opening-up in the new era and a key move in building a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said the document jointly issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

