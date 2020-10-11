ICAF to launch official submission platform for worldwide CG animation films

Promotional material for Chinese animation film Ne Zha Photo: IC

The International CG Animation Film Festival (ICAF) announced that its official platform for accepting CG animation works will be launched on October 18.ICAF is the first animation film festival in the world to specifically focus on 3D animation projects, CG animation films and VR films. The goal of the festival is to promote the integration and development of high-tech digital graphics technology and film art. To this end, the festival has established an animation film platform by collecting new technological and innovative thinking.The 2020 festival will also set up two thematic units for the D9 District Sci-fi Animation Short Film Project and the Excellent Animation Short Film Venture Capital Event on the basis of the existing main competition section.After the online soliciting platform opens, domestic and international animators and animation studios will be able to submit their projects by registering an account on the platform.