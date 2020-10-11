Autumn scenery of Xinglong Mountain in Gansu

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of Xinglong Mountain in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Xinglong Mountain in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

