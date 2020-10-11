Autumn scenery of Xinglong Mountain in Gansu

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/11 23:19:44

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of Xinglong Mountain in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of Xinglong Mountain in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)


 

Tourists visit Xinglong Mountain in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of Xinglong Mountain in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus