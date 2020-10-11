Builders work at construction site of Hainan Int'l Energy Exchange building

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the construction site of Hainan International Energy Exchange building in the Jiangdong New Area in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. The construction of the aboveground main structure of the international energy center building, which is a landmark construction project in the Jiangdong New Area in Haikou, has started. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

