A visitor takes photos of a giant panda on a Thangka painting that features more than 600 captive giant pandas around the world. The painting, which went on display at the Sichuan Provincial Library on Sunday, is 172 meters long and 2.6 meters high. It took more than 40 artists a year to create. Photo: cnsphoto

