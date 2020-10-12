Number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reaches nearly 1,500

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows golden monkeys at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. With the efforts of local authority and improvement of the environment in the past many years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reached nearly 1,500 nowadays. (Xinhua/Wang Siban)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows golden monkeys at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. With the efforts of local authority and improvement of the environment in the past many years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reached nearly 1,500 nowadays. (Xinhua/Wang Siban)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows golden monkeys at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. With the efforts of local authority and improvement of the environment in the past many years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reached nearly 1,500 nowadays. (Xinhua/Wang Siban)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows a golden monkey at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. With the efforts of local authority and improvement of the environment in the past many years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reached nearly 1,500 nowadays. (Xinhua/Wang Siban)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows a golden monkey at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. With the efforts of local authority and improvement of the environment in the past many years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reached nearly 1,500 nowadays. (Xinhua/Wang Siban)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows a golden monkey at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. With the efforts of local authority and improvement of the environment in the past many years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reached nearly 1,500 nowadays. (Xinhua/Wang Siban)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows a golden monkey at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. With the efforts of local authority and improvement of the environment in the past many years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia area reached nearly 1,500 nowadays. (Xinhua/Wang Siban)