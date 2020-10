Scenery of autumn harvest across China

A farmer airs harvested rice in Sanhe Town of Hongze District, in Huaian City of east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)

A villager loads pomegranates onto a truck in Liuyuan Village, Lieshan District of Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)

Farmers air red dates in Gaochuan Township of Cangxian County in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Fu Xinchun/Xinhua)

A villager picks hawthorn fruits in Hanli Village of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

A villager picks walnuts in Longquan Village of Xiage Town in Chaohu City of east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest wax gourds in a field in Houxi Village of Dongxiang District, Fuzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 10, 2020. (Photo by He Jianghua/Xinhua)

Villagers sorts grapes in Difang Town of Pingyi County in Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A villager picks peaches at an orchard in Xingwangzhai Township of Zunhua, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)