Silk Road film festival opens in NW China

Performance is seen during the opening ceremony of the 7th Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi'an, capital of southwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2020. The six-day event will witness the participation of more than 3,000 films from 116 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Actor Zhang Jiayi (2nd R) speaks during the opening ceremony of the 7th Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi'an, capital of southwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2020. The six-day event will witness the participation of more than 3,000 films from 116 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Director Lu Chuan (2nd L) speaks during the opening ceremony of the 7th Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi'an, capital of southwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2020. The six-day event will witness the participation of more than 3,000 films from 116 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the opening ceremony of the 7th Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi'an, capital of southwest China's Shaanxi Province. The six-day event will witness the participation of more than 3,000 films from 116 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Actress Hao Lei (2nd L) speaks during the opening ceremony of the 7th Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi'an, capital of southwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2020. The six-day event will witness the participation of more than 3,000 films from 116 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)