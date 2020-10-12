Celebration of spring in mini world brings joy, hope to Australians in shadow of COVID-19

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the Floriade, an annual flower and entertainment festival, in the Cockington Green Gardens in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

The tulips of Floriade, Australia's biggest celebration of spring, are not only found in front of shops, schools and hospitals, but also seen decorating the "Stonehenge," the "Alley of La Boca" and the "Borobudur Temple."In the mini world of Cockington Green Gardens in the Australian capital Canberra where visitors become giants walking among miniature buildings, the annual Floriade came to a conclusion on Sunday after being re-imagined this year."The Floriade this year ... has spread all over Canberra through a lot of different attractions, and we are one of the attractions that took on about 14,000 bulbs and we put them throughout out garden," said Mark Sarah, general manager of the gardens."So we really made a big big efforts in the gardens this year just to try to celebrate that spring time in Canberra," he told Xinhua. "They (the flowers) are giving their visitors so much pleasure in seeing such great color and vibrancy."Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Floriade this year, running from Sept. 12 to Sunday, sees 1 million bulbs planted across Canberra, rather than in the Commonwealth park.Flowers of the event could be found in front of community shops, by local schools, near hospitals and playgrounds, beside Lake Burley Griffin and the Canberra Center. Even the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) had Floriade flowers in the shape of its logo at its Canberra office.

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the Floriade, an annual flower and entertainment festival, in the Cockington Green Gardens in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

"I love the change everywhere you drive around the town. You see little pop-ups of Floriade and all the beautiful things that are with Floriade all around in the community," said Sarah.After COVID-19 forced governments to announce restrictions that affected people's lives, the man believed that flowers in the springs could bring people happiness."Gardens don't know about COVID-19 and they still grow and they still need looking after," he said. "Every day I live with a smile because I get to see the beautiful flowers."His view was echoed by Mark Priddle, who came to Cockington Green Gardens with his family from Sydney. With big smiles on their faces, the family were busy taking photos as soon as they entered the gardens.

Visitors on the little train enjoy the flower show at the Floriade Festival in the Cockington Green Gardens in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

"This is our first trip outside Sydney since February," said the father of two. "I think colorful flowers bring a smile and reduce the stress levels. So it's a pleasant experience."For Angela Ashton who was a frequent visitor to Canberra, Floriade is not something new. But it is the first time she saw flowers spread across the city for the event."Everywhere you go, there are flowers. They are blooming all over," she said. "The flowers are just so gorgeous, and it it nice to wander around at such beautiful day."Cockington Green Gardens were closed between March and June following COVID-19 outbreak in Australia. It is reopen now, though, with social distancing measures.

People walk with their pet dogs at the Floriade Festival in the Cockington Green Gardens in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

"We have to make sure that the place is socially distanced and I have got to make sure everything is nice and clean," said Sarah. "We still limited the numbers and until there is a vaccine, we won't be any different. But we are making the best of it and really positive about moving forward."The Dog's Day event which marks the final day of Floriade was also brought to Cockington. According to the manager, about 50 dogs and nearly 100 people would be brought into the gardens at dusk.It was a pre-booked event and fully booked. "We have a couple of little competitions," he said. "This is the first time that pet dogs have been brought into our gardens."Looking into next year, he said: "I'm hoping that next year they're going to have the Floriade around the town and in the gardens. It would be fantastic."