India ramps up COVID-19 tests as total tally surpasses 7 million

A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 screening at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Oct. 11, 2020. India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 7 million on Sunday, reaching 7,053,806, as the death toll reached 108,334, announced the federal health ministry. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

India on Sunday became the second country globally, after the United States, to have over 7 million COVID-19 cases.With 74,383 new COVID-19 cases identified between Saturday and Sunday morning, the total tally reached 7,053,806, confirmed the federal health ministry.For over two months India's focus has been on ramping up the COVID-19 testing facilities. According to the latest data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 86,877,242 tests were conducted till Saturday, out of which 1,078,544 tests were conducted on Saturday alone.

A health worker takes a sample from a woman for COVID-19 screening at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

A health worker takes swab samples from a woman for COVID-19 test on the roadside, in Bangalore, India on Oct. 9, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 test in Bangalore, India, Oct. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

A health worker shows a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test in Bangalore, India, Oct. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)