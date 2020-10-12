India ramps up COVID-19 tests as total tally surpasses 7 million

A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 screening at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Oct. 11, 2020. India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 7 million on Sunday, reaching 7,053,806, as the death toll reached 108,334, announced the federal health ministry. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for COVID-19 screening at a hospital in New Delhi, India, Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)
A health worker takes swab samples from a woman for COVID-19 test on the roadside, in Bangalore, India on Oct. 9, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 test in Bangalore, India, Oct. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)
A health worker shows a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test in Bangalore, India, Oct. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)