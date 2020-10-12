Autumn scenery at village in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the autumn scenery at a village in Budgam district, about 45 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the autumn scenery at a village in Budgam district, about 45 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the autumn scenery at a village in Budgam district, about 45 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)