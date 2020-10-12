People enjoy fall foliage in Michigan, US

Birds fly over Lobdell Lake in Genesee County, Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 10, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

A jet skier is seen on Lobdell Lake in Genesee County, Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 10, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

People enjoy fishing on Lobdell Lake in Genesee County, Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 10, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows fall foliage at Lobdell Lake in Genesee County, Michigan, the United States. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows fall foliage at Lobdell Lake in Genesee County, Michigan, the United States. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Canoers set off on the Hudson River to enjoy fall foliage at the Island Lake Recreation Center in Livingston County of Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

People portage their canoes between Kent Lake and the Hudson River at the Island Lake Recreation Center in Livingston County of Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Hikers and cyclists enjoy fall foliage at the Island Lake Recreation Center in Livingston County of Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Cyclists enjoy fall foliage at the Island Lake Recreation Center in Livingston County of Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

People enjoy water sports on Lobdell Lake in Genesee County, Michigan, the United States, on Oct. 10, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)