Chinese stage adaptation of ‘Memories of Matsuko’ starts tour

A Chinese stage play adaptation of Memories of Matsuko, a novel of the same name by Japanese writer Muneki Yamada, will premiere in Shanghai on October 23 before heading out on a national tour of nine cities including Beijing, Shenzhen and Chengdu.The play, starring Chinese actress Zhang Jingchu, shows the positive and uncompromising attitude of the heroine Matsuko toward her tragic life.Director Zhao Miao said the COVID-19 epidemic has made people rethink life, family and love, which is also the theme of Matsuko's story.Zhao said a lot of dance moves were blended into the play to present the fantasy world of Matsuko in the hope of making it more impressive and appealing.