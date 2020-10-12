Taiwan spy used Europe academic post to infiltrate mainland, harm China-Europe ties: sources

Lü later introduced another Taiwan spy, Vicky Tao, to Cheng, but Tao wanted Cheng to change the previous measures for intelligence gathering – suggesting Cheng collect intelligence on the mainland through his connections in Europe and the US.

Cheng said he could establish an institute in the Czech Republic, which would give him opportunities to attend conferences organized by the EU. Tao agreed, and when Cheng returned to Prague, he established the “Institute of China-Europe Political and Economic Studies” under the Charles University in Prague.

“By using the title of director of the institute, I can attend more international conferences, so that I can collect more intelligence,” Cheng said in his confession.

In 2017, Cheng received an invitation from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to a major academic conference in Vienna. After he reported the issue to Tao, Tao was extremely excited and flew to Vienna the next day with her superior to meet Cheng, and awarded him $10,000 in cash.

Cheng said in his confession that “after 1971, Taiwan representatives were not allowed to attend many international conferences, and Taiwan’s overseas personnel or ‘diplomats’ used content from local newspapers to fill their intelligence reports, which was an open secret.”

“But this time, Taiwan intelligence agencies saw new hope as I could bring them firsthand intelligence from major international conferences,” Cheng noted in his confession.

Tao asked Cheng to attend more major EU or NATO conferences to further learn about the views of European countries and the US on the mainland, in areas including national defense, politics, science and technology, and urged Cheng to broaden his connections, according to the officer of the state security bureau in Zhangzhou.

Cheng understood how dangerous it was to serve the Taiwan intelligence agency, so he asked for a “burn after reading” software before sending his intelligence reports to Taiwan, to leave no trace. Every time Cheng traveled to the mainland, he uninstalled the software, and reinstalled it after he left the mainland, according to his confession.