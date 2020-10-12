Xi inspects South China’s Guangdong Province

Photo: Xinhua


 
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected Chaozhou, South China's Guangdong Province.

Photo: Xinhua


 
Xi first visited the Guangji Bridge, Guangji Tower, and Paifang Street in Chaozhou to inspect the restoration and protection of cultural relics, the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, and the development of cultural tourism resources.

Photo: Xinhua

Photo:Xinhua


 
 
Later, Xi went to Chaozhou Sanhuan (Group) Co., Ltd. to learn about the company's independent innovation and production and operation.

