Xi inspects South China’s Guangdong Province

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected Chaozhou, South China's Guangdong Province.

Xi first visited the Guangji Bridge, Guangji Tower, and Paifang Street in Chaozhou to inspect the restoration and protection of cultural relics, the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, and the development of cultural tourism resources.

Later, Xi went to Chaozhou Sanhuan (Group) Co., Ltd. to learn about the company's independent innovation and production and operation.