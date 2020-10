A man walks in Volksgarten in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People walk in University of Vienna Botanical Garden in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A pigeon stands among the fallen leaves in Volksgarten in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A staff member cleans fallen leaves in Belvedere Palace Garden in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)