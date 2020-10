Crisscross rural road public transportation established in Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows rural roads winding through the mountains in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Crisscross rural road public transportation has been established in recent years in Zunyi City. (Photo by Luo Xinghan/Xinhua)

