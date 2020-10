Spain's King Felipe VI (saluting), Queen Letizia (2nd from right) and their daughters Spanish Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia attend Spain's National Day ceremony at the Royal Palace of Madrid. It comes after the Spanish government declared a state of emergency in Madrid to try and halt the spread of coronavirus in one of Europe's most significant outbreaks. Photo: AFP

