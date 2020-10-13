China, Serbia secure substantial development of bilateral ties: senior Chinese diplomat

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) meets with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Belgrade, Serbia, Oct. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

China and Serbia have secured substantial development of bilateral ties which have reached an unprecedented high level, a visiting senior Chinese diplomat said Monday.Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), made the remarks when meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.China and Serbia, under the strategic guidance by the leaders of the two countries, have consolidated the comprehensive strategic partnership, said Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.The two countries have cooperated in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, shedding new light on the solid China-Serbia friendship, he added.Yang called on both sides to continue to safeguard China-Serbia friendship, firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, deepen cooperation, and push forward the bilateral ties.The cooperation between China and countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) has created opportunities of common development for both sides, Yang said.China stands ready to work with CEE countries, including Serbia, to jointly push forward cooperation to secure high-level and high-quality development.Vucic, for his part, said developing Serbia-China relations is a firm and independent decision by Serbia, which will forever be a sincere and dependable friend of China.The comprehensive cooperation between the two sides has brought tangible benefits for the Serbian people, he said.Serbia, while sparing no effort to push forward joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, welcomes Chinese investment and will continue to expand cooperation with China in such fields as infrastructure construction, health care, digital economy and tourism, said the president.Serbia stands ready to continue to play a positive role in pushing forward cooperation between CEE countries and China, Vucic added.Also on Monday, Yang met with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.