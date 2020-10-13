UN, partners plan aid for 25,000 people displaced by wildfires in Syria

Firefighters spray water to put out a fire in the countryside of Hama province in central Syria, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

The United Nations and humanitarian partners are coordinating with authorities in Syria to develop a contingency response plan after wildfires have killed three people and hospitalized 79 others, a UN spokesman said on Monday.As many as 25,000 people may have been displaced following dozens of recent wildfires in the coastal regions of Latakia and Tartous and Homs in central Syria, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.Early estimates indicate that up to 140,000 people may have been impacted by the damage.

Wildfire is seen in the countryside of Hama province in central Syria on Sept. 9, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

"Our colleagues at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are coordinating with authorities and humanitarian partners to help develop a contingency response plan," Dujarric said.At least 156 wildfires were reported in the three governorates, with significant spread reported across several areas on Oct. 9 and 10, he said.Local authorities reported Sunday that all the fires had been contained but the risk of reignition remains in some areas.