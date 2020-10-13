Aerial view of Longji terraced fields in Longsheng County, Guangxi

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/13 13:46:27

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2020 shows a view of the Longji terraced fields in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wu Shengbin/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
