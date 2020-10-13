Tourists visit populus euphratica forest in NW China's Gansu

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows tourists visiting populus euphratica forest in Jinta County of Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows a view of the populus euphratica forest in Jinta County of Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

