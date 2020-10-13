Joshua Wong’s doxxing of Shenzhen police officers shows ‘lack of penitence’

Joshua Wong Photo: VCG

After Hong Kong riot leader Joshua Wong Chi-fung released information on mainland police officers, colluded with foreign forces, and incited anti-mainland sentiment, experts and lawyers have called for him to be punished for his lack of penitence.On Monday night, Wong released a list on his Facebook account containing the photos and names of police officers from Yantian District Public Security Bureau and Yantian Detention Center. He claimed these officers should be held responsible as 12 Hong Kong residents under criminal detention for illegally crossing the border "may be under torture during interrogation."Chinese mainland coast guard in August arrested 12 people suspected of illegally crossing the border in waters under mainland jurisdiction in South China's Guangdong Province. Hong Kong media reported that one of them was an anti-government rioter who allegedly violated the national security law for Hong Kong, and had been released on bail pending an investigation.The list includes pictures and titles of two officials from the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau, nine officials from Yantian District Public Security Bureau, and names and titles of 13 officers from Yantian Detention House. The list also contains telephone numbers of the above locations.In addition to releasing the list, Wong also called for people to donate by subscribing to Wong's website, as "the work of carrying out investigations" requires resources.However, the information on the list that Wong claimed cost him and his colleagues time and effort can be found online, and some netizens mocked Wong's move, saying it aims to swindle money from the public and also incite anti-mainland sensation by claiming the so-called torture of the 12 Hong Kong rioters.Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, a solicitor at the Supreme Court of Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Shenzhen police officers whose information was released by Wong and who have been affected by Wong's moves could apply in Hong Kong courts for injunctions.In November 2019, the Hong Kong Police Force applied to the High Court for an Interim Injunction Order after the private information of the officers and their family members was published by rioters, leading to serious concerns over their safety.Wong Ying-ho said that taking into account Wong Chi-fung's lack of penitence and the fact he is on bail, his moves such as releasing the list, colluding with foreign forces and inciting secessionism will ensure that he "eats bitter fruit" at the next trial.Wong Chi-fung has been charged with violating laws and regulations several times. In September, he was temporarily detained for attending an illegal gathering on October 5, 2019, and for violating the anti-mask ordinance. Wong was arrested twice in 2019 on charges that included organizing and participating in unauthorized assemblies and violently besieging police headquarters.As one of the proxy figures that foreign forces have chosen in Hong Kong, Wong Chi-fung wants to portray himself as "a fighter for democracy," but in reality he is a clown that incites illegal activities and has done nothing noticeable, Wong Ying-ho said.The lawyer noted that Wong Chi-fung did not restrain himself even after the enactment of the national security law for Hong Kong, which means he wants to seek more political gains.