Graffiti art to create awareness on COVID-19 seen in Bangalore, India

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/13 14:12:50

People walk past the graffiti art to create awareness on COVID-19 in Bangalore, India, Oct. 12, 2020. With 66,732 new cases registered in India over the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,120,538 on Monday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
