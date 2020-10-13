Graffiti art to create awareness on COVID-19 seen in Bangalore, India

People walk past the graffiti art to create awareness on COVID-19 in Bangalore, India, Oct. 12, 2020. With 66,732 new cases registered in India over the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,120,538 on Monday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry. (Str/Xinhua)

