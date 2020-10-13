Helicopters patrol over mountainous region

A Z-9 attack helicopter attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Eastern Theater Command hovers over the parking apron during a real-combat flight training exercise in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hengjiang)

A Z-9 attack helicopter attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Eastern Theater Command patrols over mountainous region during a real-combat flight training exercise in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hengjiang)

Two Z-9 attack helicopters attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Eastern Theater Command lift off for a real-combat flight training exercise in late September, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hengjiang)