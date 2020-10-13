Shenzhen to honor 40 innovative entrepreneurs including Tencent Chairman Pony Ma

Skyline of Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province Photo: IC

The city of Shenzhen, known as the “Silicon Valley of China,” will honor 40 innovative entrepreneurs including Tencent Chairman Pony Ma for their entrepreneurial spirit, as the city celebrates the 40th anniversary of its establishment as a special economic zone.The announcement said over the past 40 years a large number of pioneering role models have made outstanding contributions to the special zone.The list of honorees includes some of the earliest pioneers of the special zone including Yuan Geng, former deputy chairman of CMG and founder of the Shekou Industrial Zone, and coined the term "Time is Money, Efficiency is Life" in 1981, which became a slogan referring to "Shenzhen speed.”One of the key founders of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the first stock exchange in China, Yu Guogang, is another honoree.Most of those on the list work in technological innovation, such as Li Zexiang, a professor of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, who helped lead the development of drone giant DJI, one of the world’s leading drone makers.The list also includes leaders of private high-tech, financial, and Internet companies, such as former CEO of Ping An Insurance (Group), and Wang Wei, founder and Chairman of SF Express.Compared with the 30 outstanding people when Shenzhen marked its 30th anniversary as a special economic zone, there is an increased number of representatives from emerging industries, such as Zhao Huizhou, a Chinese fashion designer who has many design awards.The southern city of Shenzhen is the first and most successful special economic zone in China. Over 40 years, the city has made itself a prominent test-bed of China's reform and opening-up, as well as a hub of entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation.Shenzhen has seen its gross domestic product grow 20.7 percent on an average annually over the past 40 years, according to Mayor Chen Rugui, adding that Shenzhen's import and export volume surpassed $430 billion, accounting for about 10 percent of the country's total foreign trade, compared to less than $20 million four decades ago.