Farmers enjoy harvest in N China

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2020 shows a farmer driving a harvester at a rice field in Lingtou Village in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2020 shows a farmer driving a harvester at a rice field in Lingtou Village in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A farmer drives a harvester at a rice field in Lingtou Village in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A farmer harvests hawthorn fruits in Nanshan Village, Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)