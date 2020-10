President Xi Jinping on Tuesday inspects the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Marine Corps in Chaozhou, South China's Guangdong Province. Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the Marine Corps is an elite combat force for amphibious operations, and it shoulders the important duties of safeguarding the country's sovereignty security, territorial integrity, maritime interests, and overseas interests. Photo: Xinhua