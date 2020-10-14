Belt and Road Regatta to set sail in November

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The annual Belt and Road International Regatta is set to take the stage in November following its postponement due to COVID-19, organizers announced on Wednesday.Beihai in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will host the opening race on November 6, with event running until November 15. The tournament is expected to see 30 professional teams participate.The competition, which is set to be held nearby the city's tourist spots such as Weizhou island, will feature the optimist, keelboat, kite-boarding and windsurfing disciplines.Foreign athletes have arrived in China in advance to ensure every participant tests negative for coronavirus ahead of the race.