Siemens in talks with buyout groups over Flender business: sources

Siemens Photo: IC

Siemens is in discussions with Triton and other buyout groups to sell its 1.5-2 billion euro ($1.8-$2.4 billion) transmissions manufacturer Flender, people close to the matter said, a transaction that is part of the industrial conglomerate's plans to streamline its operations.Siemens has asked Triton, Carlyle, CVC and Brookfield to submit their final offers next week for the business, which has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of just above 200 million euros and could be valued at up to nine times that, according to the sources.The maker of products that range from trains to industrial software has simplified its structure during the past few years, floating its turbine and generator supplier Siemens Energy last month after previously spinning off its Healthineers division in 2018.Siemens, its advisers for the Flender deal - Citi and Bank of America - as well as the suitors, declined to comment.Flender supplies Winergy-branded gear boxes and generators for wind turbines, gears and couplings for cranes, ships, oil and gas production, as well as components for the chemicals, pharmaceutical, cement and food industries.Triton bought rival transmissions maker Renk earlier this year, and it has plans to use this company as a platform to consolidate transmissions producers. It is seen as having an edge over other suitors in the auction as it would be able to reap synergies by merging Flender with Renk, according to the sources.Flender's long-term supply contracts with Siemens' wind turbinemaker Gamesa are seen as a crucial element of determining the valuation of Flender, one of the people said.If the final offers fall short of Siemens' expectations, the industrial conglomerate will opt to spin off the business as a separately listed company, the sources also said.Siemens bought Flender, which traces its roots back to a 19th century producer of belt pulleys, from Babcock Borsig in 2005.Flender has, however, so far not lived up to Siemens' growth and profitability expectations.Products for the wind power sector have strong growth prospects but the outlook for the other industries the company serves is less positive, the people said.