Laborers carry coal on the head in Bangladesh

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Laborers are carrying coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka without personal protective equipment.Low-income laborers are on the frontlines of COVID-19 in Bangladesh. The country reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total cases in the country to 384,559 and the total deaths to 5,608.

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Laborers carry coal unloaded from a cargo ship on the head at a river bank in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua