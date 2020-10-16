European Sand Sculpture Championships held in Netherlands

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/16 14:34:30

An artist works on a sand sculpture during the European Sand Sculpture Championships in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, Oct. 15, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

