Xinye ancient village, tourist attraction in China's Zhejiang

A villager decorates ears of corn in an alley in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua
Aerial photo shows a view of Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua
Persimmons hang on trees in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua
Tourists visit Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua
Aerial photo shows a view of Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 16, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua
Red peppers and ears of corn are decorated in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua
Tourists take photos in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua