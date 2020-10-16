Xinye ancient village, tourist attraction in China's Zhejiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/16 16:15:37

A villager decorates ears of corn in an alley in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo shows a view of Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua


 

Persimmons hang on trees in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists visit Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo shows a view of Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 16, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua


 

Red peppers and ears of corn are decorated in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists take photos in Xinye ancient village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2020. Decorated with colorful crops, the ancient village attracts lots of visitors to come.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus