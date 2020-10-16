Fukang pumped-storage power station under construction in Xinjiang

Aerial photo shows the construction site of Fukang pumped-storage power station in Fukang City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 15, 2020. With a total installed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, the station is the first pumped-storage power station under construction in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

