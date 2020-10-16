Temporary hospital closed in Brasilia, Brazil

Health workers celebrate the closure of a temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2020. The temporary hospital is closed on Thursday. Since its establishment on May. 22, the hospital has received more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Health workers hug each other to celebrate the closure of a temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2020. The temporary hospital is closed on Thursday. Since its establishment on May. 22, the hospital has received more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

A patient is discharged from a temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2020. The temporary hospital is closed on Thursday. Since its establishment on May. 22, the hospital has received more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)