Army aviation brigade trains near Bohai Bay

Soldiers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army queue to board a transport helicopter for a recent real combat training exercise near the Bohai Bay. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Leiqian,Xu Yang and Lu Zhenbao)

A soldier provides security as his fellows fast-rope from a transport helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army during a recent real combat training exercise near the Bohai Bay. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Leiqian,Xu Yang and Lu Zhenbao)

A pilot assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army navigates his transport helicopter to a designated airspace over the Bohai Bay during a recent real combat training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Leiqian,Xu Yang and Lu Zhenbao)

An attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army fires missiles against mock sea targets during a recent real combat training exercise near the Bohai Bay. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Leiqian,Xu Yang and Lu Zhenbao)

A cluster of attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army prepare to lift off during a recent real combat training exercise near the Bohai Bay. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Leiqian,Xu Yang and Lu Zhenbao)